'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Big Ed's Ex Rose Pulls Out the Receipts and Exposes His Lie (Exclusive)

Big Ed gets caught in a big lie in this exclusive clip from part 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s tell-all special airing on Sunday on TLC. In the clip, Ed's ex-fiancée, Rose, tells his current fiancée, Liz, that Ed has tried to contact her again despite him previously denying it.

Part one of this season's tell-all ended with Ed being evasive when asked if he has tried to contact Rose and Liz revealing that she caught him on an Asian dating website. In this clip, Rose says Ed has been continuously asking her to video chat with him. Still, Ed says he hasn't spoken to Rose. Rose bluntly says this isn't true and shares a screenshot she took of his message. In the message -- which Liz reads out loud -- Ed tells Rose she looks "amazing" and says he wants to go to the Philippines to see if she was open to meeting up. Ed, however, shows no remorse after being caught in the lie.

"Liz, sit down, Jesus Christ," he says once it's clear that he wasn't being truthful about his recent interaction with Rose.

When Liz calls him out that he lied, he dismissively responds, "Me no speak English."

Ed's fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members are clearly on Liz's side, with Kim calling out Ed for treating it like a joke. But Liz appears more defeated than angry.

"I'm tired of all the lies," she says when asked how she's feeling.

Part two of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? special airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.