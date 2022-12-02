'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Debbie Breaks Down in Tears as Colt Calls Her Fake (Exclusive)

It seems there's no repairing Colt and Debbie's once extremely close mother and son relationship. In this exclusive clip from part two of this season's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all special, Colt and his wife, Vanessa, make an appearance, and although Debbie breaks down in tears while rewatching a brutal fight between her and her son this season, Colt has no remorse and instead doubles down on calling her "fake."

On this season of 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie and Colt got into intense arguments, with Colt accusing Debbie of consistently guilt-tripping him and trying to run his life. She in turn told him his late father would be disappointed in him. Debbie eventually moved out, and while Colt and Vanessa blamed Debbie for the majority of their marriage problems in a previous tell-all, in the clip, Vanessa says that now that she lives with Colt without Debbie, she sees how immature he is.

"I feel like I gained a son now," she says as Debbie laughs. "He needs to be taken care of, he's very high maintenance. I didn't realize how much you did do for him and now that I'm stuck with it I'm like, 'Holy sh**, you really cannot take care of yourself, can you?' ... He is 100 percent a child."

Later, a clip of Debbie and Colt's huge fight is replayed, and Debbie breaks down in tears and can't even watch. However, Colt is unmoved.

"I wish I could say I felt something, but I don't," he says. "I think she's kinda just faking it."

At this point, his fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmates are in disbelief.

Caesar jumps in, "If you're gonna talk to your mom, have a little bit more respect 'cause you only get one mom."

Part two of this season's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+. To see Colt and Debbie's heartbreaking fight, watch the video below.