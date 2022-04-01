'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Gino Is Questioned About Messaging Benjamin's Friend Jessica (Exclusive)

Looks like Gino can't help himself when it comes to messaging other women. In this exclusive clip from part one of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' tell-all special, host Shaun Robinson questions Gino about him reaching out to fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Benjamin's attractive friend, Jessica, and he's clearly uncomfortable.

Gino's journey this season focused on him traveling to Panama from Michigan to meet Jasmine after he connected with her online. He and Jasmine got engaged during the season despite their many ups and downs, which included Gino sending his ex-girlfriend topless pictures of Jasmine that she sent to him in private. In this clip, it appears Gino is once again being dishonest when Shaun asks him if he's ever DM'd anyone who has a connection to another 90 Day Fiancé cast member. When he says he hasn't, she brings up Benjamin's friend, Jessica, and he replies, "Uhhh, no."

At this point, Jasmine -- who makes a virtual appearance during the tell-all -- gets suspicious and asks Gino why Shaun is asking him these questions.

"I'm going to tell you something, Gino. The truth always reveals," she tells him. "So, confess right now and whatever I have to hear right now, I want to hear it from you -- not from Shaun, not from Ben, not from anyone that is there. I want to hear it from you."

Gino is in turn speechless after Jasmine asks why he's being asked questioned about Jessica. Part one of this season's tell-all airs after the season finale on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke with Jasmine in February and she acknowledged that her jealousy over Gino -- such as her getting upset when he tipped a waitress -- was "out of control." Jasmine noted that her jealousy came from being insecure, leading her to see every woman as a threat to her relationship. But she said she's grown as a person and now knows that her actions were wrong.

"I was being way too emotional and it has nothing to do with Gino, it has everything to do with me," she reflected. "I was the problem, you know? I was coming from a very difficult relationship in which I was getting divorced, there were my two kids involved, I was very vulnerable and I was being very emotional. Then I had gone so many years without being in a romantic relationship with a man and it was difficult for me to get used to having someone and expressing my feelings the best way."

"I look at myself and I'm like 'wow.' Like, I'm in shock at my own actions," she continued. "It's kind of late, but I'm a work in progress is all I can say."

