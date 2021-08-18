'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Jovi Explains Why He Took Yara to a Strip Club on Their Anniversary (Exclusive)

Jovi has some serious explaining to do when it comes to his infamous strip club outing with Yara. In this exclusive clip from part two of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s tell-all special airing on Sunday, the couple revisits Yara slapping Jovi at the strip club, and Jovi tries to explain his actions to his fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmates.

In the clip, Yara cries as she watches back the clip of her asking Jovi to leave the strip club during their trip to Miami after getting uncomfortable when he blew a kiss at a stripper, then slapping him before storming out. Yara says Jovi -- who has a history of frequenting strip clubs -- deserved it and also reveals that the incident happened on their anniversary. At this point, their 90 Day Fiancé castmates are firmly Team Yara and Ronald can't hide his gasp at Jovi's poor judgment.

Andrei adds, "You took a postpartum mother, she just gave birth, to a strip club. Like, on your anniversary. You got it easy. You got it easy with a slap. Like, what is it with the strip club, seriously?"

Jovi replies, "Strip clubs are fun!" before attempting to explain himself.

"I just wanted to spice things up a little bit," he says. "We had a -- I don't want to say a boring time -- it's just we had [our daughter] Mylah, we were spending a lot of time staying at home, she was getting crazy when I was going to work because she wanted to go out and we hadn't had that opportunity. So while we had a babysitter, I wanted to take advantage of that and do something fun and do something different that we don't normally do."

Yara is then asked if she would take Mylah back to her home country of Ukraine, as she has threatened in the past. Yara says "of course" she would.

"I don't want to live my life like this," she says. "I don't think it is healthy for a baby to see Mama being unhappy, and alone and crying. I don't want that for her."

Part two of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.