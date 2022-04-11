'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Mike Refuses to Leave Ximena Even After His Castmates' Pleas

Ximena made a virtual appearance from Colombia, while Mike filmed in person for the tell-all special. Although Mike said he and Ximena got back together and were planning to take a trip to Cartagena together -- even after their horrible breakup in which Ximena kicked him out of the house he helped pay rent for -- it was obvious that her lukewarm feelings for him hadn't changed. All of Mike's castmates were clearly on his side, noting that she treated him badly. Ximena didn't deny that she didn't really love Mike.

"I'm not in love with him," she said. "He knows that."

Mike’s goal for the tell all is to not rely on a translator because he’s been working hard to learn Spanish for Ximena. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/eedU8bEZ1W — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) April 11, 2022

When fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine asked why she thought things between them would work out a second time, Ximena replied, "Well, he says he's changed some things. And if the relationship is going to continue, we'll move forward. And if it doesn't, it will be all over in Cartagena then."

Mike was emotional as his castmates bluntly told him that Ximena doesn't love him. Ximena said she did love him very much, but she needed time.

90 Day Fiancé star Kim shot back, "Time for what? He's paying all of her bills. What do you need time for? He's been there already, he's proved to you what a good person he is to your children, he supports you, what more can you want? I mean, this is a good dude. My heart is breaking for him right now."

Usman noted, "You just need to get out from this. ... Mike, you need to run."

Gino echoed, "You deserve a lot more than that, Mike."

Ximena insisted she wasn't dating Mike for money but that she was grateful for his financial help. Things got even more heated when Mike's friends, John and Nelcy, made an appearance. Ximena refused to even speak to Nelcy after the two women previously got into an argument. Nelcy's opinion -- that he needed to leave her immediately and stop paying her bills -- didn't change, and she ended up walking out when Mike told her to "shut up" or leave if she continued to argue with Ximena. Ximena also walked off and despite all of his castmates' criticism of her, Mike was still clearly in love with her and pleaded for Ximena to come back so that they could talk.

"I just want to say I'm my own man, I can make my own decisions," he said. I still want to go to Cartagena and see what happens. And I want to ask her to see if she could really change because I changed for her. She said that she knows that she has to work."

Ximena returned after Nelcy left, and Mike then broke down in tears and asked Ximena if she would at least make the effort to learn English. She said that she's tried but found it difficult, and he said that he would help her. Mike's castmates were incredulous and Hamza said, "Mike, I swear to God, you are under some spell. And this kind of relationship would never work."

Still, Ximena said she wanted to go to Cartagena with Mike to see if they could work it out if they both put forth the effort. She then walked off again. When host Shaun Robinson asked Mike how he felt, he said he was optimistic.

"I felt a lot better because I put all my effort into this relationship so I'm glad that she's going to definitely try to," he said, breaking down in tears again.

His castmates were cautiously supportive. Ella said they were all hoping for the best for him, with Jasmine adding, "That a miracle can happen and she can fall in love with you." Usman said Mike was brining him close to tears.

After the tell-all filming ended, Mike told cameras backstage that he felt he and Ximena were "attacked" and FaceTimed Ximena.

"This is our relationship. Other people have nothing to do with it," he said. Ximena replied, "I'm going to work. I'm going to go live with you. We're getting married and I'll do everything so they can't say it's not true. I love you so much."

Mike said he really felt Ximena was going to change.

"She does care for me, she does love me, it's just she puts a hard shell outside because of all the past sh** she's been through," he said.

