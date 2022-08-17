'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Shaeeda Expresses Her Frustration at Bilal for Not Getting Her Pregnant (Exclusive)

The 90 Day Fiancé couples are getting real about their sex lives in this exclusive clip from part two of this season's tell-all special airing Sunday on TLC. In the clip, Shaeeda shades Bilal for not getting her pregnant since she's made it no secret that she wants a child.

In the clip, Emily and Kobe admit they've only had sex "four or five times" after she gave birth to their daughter, Scarlet, since Kobe is scared of another surprise pregnancy.

Shaeeda then interjects, "I think you need to talk to Bilal because he knows how to not get a woman pregnant, so, he can probably give you some notes, OK? He could do it really good."

Bilal takes it in stride and calls her "Queen Shade." After Patrick and Thaís note that their sex life is better now and "insane" since she got pregnant -- and Kara, who's also pregnant, agrees -- Shaeeda says that Bilal likes to "practice" but she hasn't seen any results. Bilal again defends himself.

"We've been apart for so long, I'm like, let's enjoy each other for a little bit," he explains.

When Patrick asks him how long a "little bit" is and he says two years, Shaeeda notes she's 37 years old and the other couples warn him that once he decides to have a child with Shaeeda it might be difficult.

Kobe tells him, "You have to remember, you don't control time. You better start trying now."

Shaeeda says she and Bilal -- who's already a father to two children with his ex-wife -- still don't see eye to eye on getting pregnant, even though viewers saw that she did make his lawyer add it in the prenup before she agreed to sign it during an episode this season.

"This is a very sensitive topic because he sees it one way and I see it a whole different way," she admits.

Part two of 90 Day Fiancé's tell-all special airs on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and discovery+.