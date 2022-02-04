'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Tim Finally Confronts Jesse and Jeniffer

Tim and Veronica, his ex and close friend, made an appearance on the tell-all and Tim gave his two cents on Jeniffer dating Jesse, who's known for his disastrous relationship with 90 Day Fiancé star Darcey. Tim called Jesse and Jeniffer inauthentic, self-centered and narcissistic. Jeniffer shot back that Tim's manicured eyebrows were inauthentic and went below the belt.

"You don't even deserve to be called a pu**y. Because you love to act like a little b**ch," she told him.

Tim was shocked at Jeniffer's level of hatred towards him.

"The fact that she's attacking me to this degree like I've been out running my mouth, I've never said one f**king thing about her," he said.

Jesse and Tim then argued about which one of them had more money. When Jesse called Tim "pathetic" for "flexing" with an old Ferrari and claimed that he could "buy 10 of those" if he wanted to, Tim was incredulous.

"Jesse, I'm going to be honest with you, I could, like, buy and sell your a** 10 times over so don't even start, please," he said.

As for Jesse's previous claims during his appearance on 90 Day Bares All that Tim talked to Jeniffer about how great and handsome he was -- not so subtly reinforcing a rumor that Tim is gay, which Tim has repeatedly denied -- Tim said it never happened. But Jeniffer doubled down and said that Tim told her Jesse was "the hottest man in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise." Jeniffer also had a lot to say about fans continuing to question why Tim didn't want to sleep with her during their season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, when he traveled to Colombia to meet her.

"He has been reinforcing the false narrative that he never wanted to have sex with me, when anybody -- everybody -- can see that's just B.S. Disgusting, never could," she said. "I told you, I will never have sex with you. And then you said, 'OK, then let everybody think I'm gay.'"

Tim shot back, "All I did was treat your child super nice. I gave you money, bought you s**t. You shouldn't utter one f**king bad word about me, ever. Jeniffer, what about all the nice sh** I did for you that you don't want to remember all of a sudden?"

Jeniffer told Tim to move on and that she was now with Jesse -- whom she called the love of her life -- as their fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast mates at the tell-all openly laughed. They said that while they felt Jeniffer was in the relationship for the right reasons, they called Jesse fake.

"He has a lot of homes," Big Ed sarcastically cracked about Jesse continuing to brag during the tell-all. "Can he say one more time about the house in Spain? ... It's an aroma of arrogance on Jesse's side. He's mentioned his six homes over and over again. You made her look like a gold digger and she's not."

Natalie weighed in about Jesse's feelings for Jeniffer, noting, "I don't believe him. ... He does it because he knows it brings a lot of money. I'm sorry, I don't believe it's honest from his side."

Tania bluntly chimed in, "He just comes off very egotistical."

Jeniffer defended Jesse, asking, "What's the problem with having confidence? Search your own light and have a high frequency."

But Veronica replied, "But true strength and high frequency doesn't require putting other people down."

Meanwhile, Jesse told Tim that he was "just judging two good-looking people living their best lives."

"We are not just traveling the world, flashing. It's actually what we do," Jesse also said about his cast mates calling him out on constantly bragging. "We're completely in love with each other, whether you believe that or not."

"I wasn't surprised, that's Jesse's style," she said. "And of course, it had to be a past cast member as well from, you know, Before the 90 Days as well. I loved him, you know, I respect Jeniffer."

"It's their life," she continued. "As long as they're happy and in love and doing it for real, and not for the show or anything like that, I think it's great. More power to them."