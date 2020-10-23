'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way': Sumit Heads to Court to Face Charges Filed by His Wife (Exclusive)

On Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Sumit Singh is clearly worried as he heads to court to face the charges brought on by his estranged wife as well as an issue with spousal support.

While he's remained vague about what his wife is accusing him of, his current girlfriend, Jenny Slatten, said in an earlier episode that Sumit's wife is "claiming that he was hurting her, treating her bad."

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the episode, Sumit admits to his friend, Rohit, that he's been losing sleep over his court appearance.

"All the tensions and all, it's like hell for me," he says while en route to the government building in India. "I'm having bad dreams about, like, what's going to happen."

Even Rohit has concerns. "I'm concerned that maybe they are playing some trick to get more money from Sumit," he tells reality show cameras of Sumit's in-laws. "I'm hoping that they will withdraw the case."

Sumit says this whole ordeal has been "very stressful" for him. "My wife is doing all this just to hurt me, and I hope the judge will pull all the charges," he tells cameras. "If not, I'm really screwed."

Sumit's court appearance comes after he confessed to his parents in an earlier episode that he was suicidal while he was still with his wife.

His parents have said that they don't approve of Sumit wanting to now marry Jenny, because of their age difference. Sumit is 32, while Jenny is 61.

That being said, Sumit is going through very expensive divorce proceedings, and his parents are helping pay $20,000 to get him divorced. In the past episode, he broke down talking about how miserable he was in his arranged marriage.

"I got married thinking of your happiness," he told his mom and dad. "I listened to you and went through with an arranged marriage ... Then where did my happiness go? Mummy, I was dying!"

Sumit could no longer control his emotions when his parents admitted that the arranged marriage was a mistake.

"Then why didn't you help me?" he yelled. "I had to take that step! ... In those two-and-a-half years, I had stopped sharing my thoughts with my own parents. ... I was the one who was suffering. I told you three times that I wanted to commit suicide. I am your son."

For more on Sumit's court appearance, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights on TLC.