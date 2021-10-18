'90 Day Fiancé': Usman Makes a Surprise Return With New 50-Year-Old Girlfriend

Looks like Usman has found love again after his split from "baby girl Lisa." The trailer for the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days dropped on Monday and features Usman's surprise return, and he is once again romancing a significantly older American woman.

Kim is divorced and reached out to Usman on social media because she's a fan of his music. The two chatted for months, and now Kim is completely in love with Usman. Usman is a little more hesitant given his experience with Lisa, but invited her to Tanzania where he's shooting a music video. Kim is risking everything for love and heading to Tanzania in hopes that Usman will realize she is nothing like his ex-wife and decide to commit to taking their relationship to the next level.

"I flew halfway around the world to meet the man of my dreams," Kim says in the trailer about 32-year-old Usman. "I messaged him and he messaged me back and I was like, 'Oh my god.' And then that's how I fell in love with international superstar Usman aka Soja Boy."

But much like Lisa, Kim has a temper. At one point, she heatedly asks him why he brought her to a video shoot about another woman. When he laughs, she throws a glass of water in his face.

"Is this f**king funny, too?" she asks him. "F**k you."

Another standout couple this season is 28-year-old Caleb and 27-year-old Alina. The two connected and developed a friendship on social media as teens, but they lost touch for 13 years until they matched on a dating app when Caleb was planning a trip to Alina's home country of Russia. Those plans fell through, but their newly rekindled friendship blossomed into a romance. Now, they're finally ready to meet for the first time to see if their emotional connection is deep enough to overcome their physical differences. Alina is a little person, and her condition prevents her from walking and standing for long periods of time, so she frequently relies on a wheelchair, making Caleb, a free-spirit, wondering if he'll be able to adjust to her needs.

"Alina and I have a deep connection," Caleb says. "But I'm worried about what other people would say is a massive difference between us."

Alina is shown nervously ready to greet him at the airport and tells cameras, "I'm scared he's going to see me in a wheelchair and he's going to go, 'Ew.'"

Another couple sure to get plenty of attention is 29-year-old Ella, a country girl from Idaho with a self-proclaimed obsession with Asian culture, and 34-year-old Johnny from China. Ella met her "Asian prince" on a social media platform exclusively for Asian men and white women. After a year and a half of trying to meet up, they're finally preparing for Johnny to visit Ella in her hometown and get engaged. But Ella's history with rejection from past romantic interests due to her weight has her worried that he might not like her when he sees her in person.

In the trailer, Johnny's mom asks him if she eats a lot, and he replies, "Well, it's America. They eat desserts."

The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premiers Sunday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.