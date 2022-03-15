'90 Day Fiancé's Ben Rathbun Arrested for Probation Violation

90 Day Fiancé star Ben Rathbun was arrested Tuesday morning in Michigan, ET can confirm.

The 52-year-old reality star's arrest stems from his 2020 arrest for OWAI (operating while ability impaired), for which he was sentenced to 18 months probation. According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, he was scheduled for a probation violation hearing in February, but he did not appear, which resulted in the judge issuing a bench warrant. His arrest on Tuesday stemmed from the bench warrant from his original OWAI case in 2020.

His bond has been set for $10,000. His next court hearing is scheduled for March 21. ET has reached out to TLC for comment.

Oakland County Sheriff

Ben stars in the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which has been following his relationship with 22-year Mahogany from Peru. Ben, a former pastor, traveled to Peru to meet Mahogany in person after they connected online, even though his family and close friends were convinced she was catfishing him due to her heavily filtered photos and her refusing to video chat with him. Although she initially stood him up at the airport, they eventually met up, but he still had big concerns. Aside from not looking like her photos, he caught her in a few lies that alarmed him, including telling him she was two years older than she really is. For her part, Mahogany also noted that Ben was different in person than what she was expecting.

ET recently spoke with Ben about his 90 Day Fiancé journey, and he explained why he doesn't think Mahogany has been deceptive with him. He also responded to those calling him a "predator" due to the couple's 30-year age difference. Watch the video below for more.