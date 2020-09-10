'90 Day Fiancé's Chantel and Pedro Talk Having Kids and Season 2 of 'The Family Chantel' (Exclusive)

The intense family drama continues for 90 Day Fiancé couple Chantel and Pedro on the highly anticipated second season of The Family Chantel. ET spoke to the pair ahead of the season premiere on Oct. 12, and they talked about all the new drama happening on the TLC spinoff focusing on their relationship and their respective families.

The trailer for season 2 introduces Chantel's older brother, Royal, whom viewers haven't seen before. But Chantel and her family have major issues with Royal's new wife -- Angenette, who comes from the Philippines -- with Chantel doubting her intentions with her brother.

"There have been some conflicts that we will face," Chantel tells ET's Melicia Johnson.

Still, Chantel noted that this time around, her family was more welcoming and open to Angenette as compared to how they initially treated Pedro, who hails from the Dominican Republic. As for Pedro, he also teased the drama that's happening with his own family this season -- his sister, Nicole, hiding a big secret from both him and their mom about her new boyfriend, Alejandro.

Clearly, Pedro is still not a fan.

"For my sister, that's really disappointing, the way they've been doing this," Pedro says of Nicole and her new relationship. "Nobody knows too much about him, even me, even my mom. ... I feel disappointed about the guy that my sister chose."

"My sister and me are so close, since the beginning, we share all our secrets," he continues. "In this case, it was completely different, that's why we're going to find out. It's going to be different."

As for if Chantel and Pedro will ever make peace with each other's families, Chantel says they are still not where she would like to be.

"Well, I mean, there's just a lack of respect between me, Nicole and [his mom] Lidia, and I do wish that we could have a good relationship, you know, a healthy one in the future," she says. "It's all that I ever wanted."

But Pedro said Chantel needs to try harder.

"I believe that I have been trying, again and again," she responds. "When we try to mend things with one another, or at least just get along, there's always something that your sister or your mom can't let go. I mean, last season, it was all about trying to let go of all of our differences, disagreements, and disappointments when we sat down with a mediator ... I haven't seen them since then. I mean, I don't know what more that I can do."

When ET spoke with Chantel and Pedro in April, Chantel said she didn't want to have children with Pedro until she was able to work out her differences with his family. However, she now tells ET that she definitely does want a baby. But Pedro says it's currently not the right time for them, as he still wants to go to school and move into a bigger apartment or house.

"We practice every day," he cracks when asked about having kids. "I believe right now that we have our goals, you know? And I know that a baby is a blessing, but it needs to be at a good and right time."

Chantel adds, "I do feel the burden of needing to make a healthy relationship with your family before I actually get pregnant."



Pedro said he wants everything to be "perfect" before having a baby and doesn't want to make the same mistakes his father did, whom he said left him and Nicole.

"I want to be stable, I want for everything to be good in the family," he explains. "I want to be a good father. I don't want to make the same mistakes that my father did to me and my sister. I don't want my child to feel what I've been feeling for years."

Meanwhile, when it comes to season 2 of The Family Chantel, Pedro said it's going to be "awesome" and have plenty of "tears," while Chantel said there will be lots of "drama." They also joked about cameras documenting them spicing up their relationship.

"We keep the fire going now, you know what I mean?" Pedro says with a laugh.

Chantel cuts in, "You might get a little too personal with next season, to be honest, to see how we try to keep the fire going. ... He brings the wood."

Season 2 of The Family Chantel premieres on TLC on Monday, Oct. 12, at 9 p.m. ET.