'90 Day Fiancé's Chantel Fights to Save Her Marriage to Pedro in 'The Family Chantel' (Exclusive)

Before 90 Day Fiancé stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno's explosive split, Chantel was willing to put in the "hard work" to save their marriage. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of The Family Chantel, Chantel confides in a close friend about her issues with Pedro and it's clear she wasn't willing to give up on the relationship easily.

This season of The Family Chantel has focused on the deterioration of Pedro and Chantel's marriage. In the clip, Chantel talks to her good friend, Destinee, and says she's uncomfortable with Pedro's close friendship with his co-worker, Antonella. Chantel notes that Pedro takes Antonella to work frequently, at one point had her name taped to his keys and that she leaves items in his car. Still, Destinee says she doesn't think Pedro is cheating and tells cameras that Pedro told her he's actually going through family issues with his mom and sister. Destinee tells Chantel that Pedro clings to his friends at work since he doesn't have the support of his family, and encourages her to try to spend more time with Pedro and to date again.

But Chantel notes, "I might have to, umm, put some people in their place."

Chantel admits she's jealous of the time Pedro spends with his friends and that he has so much fun with them and not with her.

"But I'm going to fight for my relationship, I'm going to fight for my marriage and I hope that by me fighting, he'll see my efforts and he'll realize that I love him and I'm here for better or for worse," she says.

"I don't want to lose this," she adds. "And I'm willing to put in the hard work."

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Unfortunately, fans know that Chantel wasn't able to save the marriage. Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel in May and the two both filed restraining orders against one another. In Chantel's answer to Pedro's divorce filing, she makes explosive allegations, citing the reason for the divorce as adultery on his behalf. She also accuses him of "cruel treatment" by including "physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain." She said "the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."