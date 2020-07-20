'90 Day Fiancé's Darcey Introduces 'Hot, Sexy' Bulgarian Boyfriend in First Look at 'Darcey & Stacey' Spinoff

Looks like 90 Day Fiancé star Darcey has found international love again in this first look at her upcoming spinoff with her twin sister, Stacey, appropriately titled Darcey & Stacey.

In this supertease from the TLC spinoff, 45-year-old Darcey says she's ready to "open up [her] heart again" after failed relationships with her exes -- Tom from London, and Jesse from Amsterdam. Enter her extremely muscular new love interest, who this time, is from Bulgaria.

"I feel like I'm falling in love again," she says. "I can't help it. He's a hot, sexy Bulgarian guy. ... It's almost too good to be true."

Of course, it's not going to be all smooth sailing for the two, and they're shown arguing about his past.

"I'm too old to have to worry about other b**ches," she tells him. "If you love me, show me."

Later, Darcey is left crying again, after she and her friends are shown questioning him about whether or not he has a baby.

"I want to build a life, I want a future. I'm sick of it," she cries. "I'm f**king tired of it."

Meanwhile, Stacey is going through major drama of her own with her own international fiancé, Florian. Although the two are engaged and it appeared Stacey found her happily ever after, she now faces a cheating scandal. Darcey tells cameras that Florian was caught in pictures with another woman with "barely any clothes on."

"If I don't marry Florian, I can't fathom that," a heartbroken Stacey says.

Later, she emotionally tells cameras that "it's over."

Darcey & Stacey premieres Sunday, Aug. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Before the new show was announced, Darcey previously told ET that she was very much open to doing a spinoff featuring her and her twin sister. When we spoke to the reality star in March, she talked about their special relationship.

"Stacey and I are very tight-knit," she said. "People will see a little more of our story -- past, present and future. We always have each other's backs in the end. I know we have our moments ... but it's because we love each other and we want each other to have the best."

Meanwhile, back in February, Darcey talked to ET about how she operates in relationships and looked back on her time with both Jesse and Tom.

"I've always been very open in love, the giver, the big heart," she noted. "I think people see a different side of me, they think that I'm kind of desperate, that I'm seeking out for it too desperately, but no. I mean, my relationship with Jesse even, and Tom, have been very real and they wanted to be in the relationship too. It wasn't one-sided. When I give my heart, I give it big, and they said they loved me and wanted to be with me so I just ... it felt right, but in the end, the one with Jesse was too toxic to stay in, and that's when I kind of opened up to Tom. I felt like I could trust him, you know, we had that journey and it was a beautiful feeling ... that they could be open and fall in love with somebody that has your back in a sense. ... Maybe I am a little unlucky in love in that moment."

"I have a lot of respect for the relationship that we have and I think I learned how to just stay more open and loving for myself as well," she added about Tom, who did end up recently apologizing to her during the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days tell-all for their nasty breakup. "To receive love, you have to love yourself first."

Watch the video below for more: