'90 Day Fiancé's Jenny and Sumit on Married Life and His Parents' Reaction to Their Secret Wedding (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny and Sumit are living their best married lives. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with the newlyweds after the couple tied the knot in India on the season 3 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and they talked about how their marriage is going four months in and the decision to not tell his parents that they got married.

Jenny and Sumit have been together for nine years and have faced serious ups and downs during their 90 Day Fiancé journey. Aside from his parents' disapproval of their relationship due to their 30-year age difference, Sumit was also extremely hesitant to marry Jenny even though her visa was set to expire due to the trauma he experienced in his first arranged marriage, which ended in a messy and costly divorce. However, the two told ET that they're both more relaxed and happy after tying the knot. In fact, Sumit said he has even more love for Jenny now that she's his wife.

"I feel so light," he says. "I can love Jenny more than I was doing it before. That time I was loving too, but now I'm free. I'm so relaxed and I feel more love for her."

Sumit had no regrets about the long journey to getting married, even when he stopped their marriage paperwork behind her back because he was getting cold feet. Although it hurt Jenny's feelings and had her threatening to go back to America, Sumit said he didn't feel his actions were "wrong at all."

"To be very honest, I felt like I was scared and I don't want to go into a marriage I'm not ready for and I think it's a right choice to stop it and I think that's how it worked for us," he reflects. "I'm delighted that I'm ready now. I am delighted that I was able to talk to Jenny and realize that this is the time. So, I think whatever happened in the past was worth it and it's not wrong at all."

Sumit said it's Jenny who continues to help him overcome the trauma from his first marriage. Interestingly enough, it was a major scandal on 90 Day Fiancé when Jenny shockingly found out Sumit was married, which he never disclosed even after she moved to India to be with him.

"Jenny helped me the most because when I'm with Jenny I can't even think about the wrong thing [that] happened to me," Sumit explains. "I can't even think about, like, what my parents said, what my in-laws said, my ex-wife, nothing. The only thing on my mind is positivity. Now I'm happy, I realize I need to work over the fear."

"She's not that bad," he cracks. "I don't have fear. Actually, I'm experiencing the kind of partner I want in my life, the kind of partner I should get in my life. I'm living my best married life."

Meanwhile, Jenny noted that the reason she stuck by Sumit all these years was because she knew he loved her, and that all the hardships have been worth it in the end.

"You know, I have sense and I could feel it," she notes. "I mean, us women, we can feel it if they don't love you. You can feel that and I never felt that. I never felt that he didn't love me, not one time. So I knew he did, I never worried about it at all. I just continued on with the relationship with him because we both love each other so much and we just wanted to be together. That's the goal."

Jenny insisted that she never pushed Sumit to marry her.

"I know it looks that way but I never was," she stresses. "If we want to stay together and if I want to stay here living in India, it's kind of something that we did have to do and we chose to because we didn't want to be apart from each other. We don't want to go a different route. We've been happy, we've been living together all this time and we didn't want anything to end. If he wouldn't have married me, we'd still be together, but us living together in India might be a little harder because I have to have the visa to be here."

In a preview of this season's highly anticipated tell-all episode airing this Sunday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, it appears Sumit is ready to tell his parents on camera that he and Jenny got married without telling anyone. Sumit said he was "100 percent" nervous when it comes to telling his parents.

"Sometimes I feel like I'm confident enough I can tell them," he says. "They agreed to the relationship, they didn't agree to the marriage. But they said, 'It's OK, we understand it's a fate, it's a destiny, and we're not gonna to stop you.' At the same time, I know my parents."

Sumit said although it was going to be hard, telling his parents is something that he has to do.

"So, I know they are worried about society and all and there's a chance that they will come to know I'm married, there's a lot of things that are going to happen that we don't want," he says. "Like, we are living a happy married life and we are living peacefully. We don't want that to spoil, but we have to do that."