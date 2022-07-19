'90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio Gives Birth to Her First Child

90 Day Fiancé alum Juliana Custodio's dream just became a reality. She's officially a mother!

The 23-year-old Brazilian model took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby boy with fiancé Ben Obscura. They've named their son James Louis, who was born on Tuesday and weighed in at approximately 9.5 pounds and was 21.6 inches long.

"All my friends that have known me for years know how much I waited for this moment, to have my own child, it was my biggest dream to become a mother," Juliana captioned the post showing her breastfeeding the boy. "Today was the most incredible amazing day of our life’s, I’m such a lucky woman for having you @ben_obscura in my life, an amazing father and husband to be. I couldn't have asked for a better partner and father to my child, you have been what I expected and more. I can't describe the feeling of finally having my baby in my arms and finally feel that I am a mother. With all those feelings comes the fears too. Now it's time to learn and grow with this little one. This is beyond a dream come true, I’m so blessed with this beautiful family I have. I can't thank enough all the support I have been having."

The model also shared a series of videos and photos that include Ben spending some sweet moments with his new son.

The birth comes nearly eight months after announcing she and Ben were expecting a boy. That announcement came one month after she and estranged husband, Michael Jessen, split on their 2-year wedding anniversary.

Juliana was over the moon after announcing she was expecting a baby.

"So excited for our new adventure," she said at the time. "Words aren't enough to tell you how wonderful you are, I'm forever grateful for the happiness and joy you have brought into my life, and for make one of my biggest dream come true🤱🏻, we can't wait to meet you."

Ben took to his Instagram Stories and reposted a bunch of congratulatory messages. When they announced they were expecting a baby, Ben called it a "new adventure" and that he was "super excited" and couldn't "wait to welcome our new addition into the family!"