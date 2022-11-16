'90 Day Fiancé's Patrick and Thaís Welcome First Child Together

Patrick and Thaís are officially parents! The 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Nov. 15, they shared with TLC.

The couple decided to name their baby girl Aleesi Ramone Mendes. In a statement to the network, they shared their happiness at welcoming their baby, who weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 18 inches long at birth.

"We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi!" the statement reads. "As first time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby and she is perfect in every way."

Patrick and Thaís' journey was covered on the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé, when Thaís moved from Brazil to Texas to be with Patrick. The two shared plenty of ups and downs, including her father not approving of the marriage and Thaís clashing with Patrick's outspoken brother, John. Still, the two ended up tying the knot and announced their pregancy during their season's tell-all special.