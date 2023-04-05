'A Black Lady Sketch Show' Drops Season 4 Trailer With New Players, Guest Stars and More

The ladies of A Black Lady Sketch Show are back! HBO released the official trailer for season 4 of the Emmy-winning sketch comedy series on Wednesday, and viewers will be getting even more hilarity and show-stopping guest stars than ever before.

The trailer for the series features the familiar faces of series regulars Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend in various sketches including the return of "A Black Lady Courtroom" and our favorite pastel-representing gang members. Season 4 also introduces three new featured players -- DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade, Angel Laketa Moore -- and more than 20 celebrity guest stars, including Omarion, Bobby Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, Colman Domingo, Kyla Pratt, Sam Richardson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jackée Harry, Tank, Jay Ellis and Kel Mitchell.

HBO

The HBO series has received 13 Primetime Emmy nominations and three Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.

The series, which debuted in August 2019, concluded its third season on May 2022 and was renewed the next month. The series features a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.

Back in October, Ashley Nicole Black, who served as a writer and performer on the variety series since its inception, revealed that she had exited the series ahead of production for season 4.

"I am so happy that the fantastic @blackladysketch team will be back for a new season! I love these ladies and the whole team, and I can't wait to see what the new cuties get up to," Black said on Twitter. "While I made the difficult decision to leave the show, I CANT WAIT to watch what they come up with!"

"Well you can’t be on EVERY tv show at once so we remain grateful we had you for three beautiful seasons!!" ABLSS creator and star Robin Thede responded.

Black had her hands in a lot of pots simultaneously; in addition to ABLSS, the writer was just coming off of an Emmy-winning stint as a writer on Ted Lasso and will be seen in Apple TV+’s forthcoming 10-episode comedy Bad Monkey, starring Vince Vaughn.

Thede also shared a statement on Black's time on the series with Variety, saying the writer would "always be part of our family."

"We are forever indebted to our sister, Emmy winner Ashley Nicole Black, whose contributions as a writer and performer on A Black Lady Sketch Show for three seasons have made an indelible mark on our series and in comedy history," Thede said. "She will always be a part of our family and we are rooting for her as she continues on her path of greatness."

A Black Lady Sketch Show beings its six-episode fourth season on April 14 at 11 p.m. ET on HBO. Episodes can also be streamed on HBO Max.