Aaron Carter Shows Fiancée's Positive Pregnancy Test After She Suffered a Miscarriage

Aaron Carter is excited to be a dad! The 33-year-old musician took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of himself and his fiancée, Melanie Martin, getting the results of her positive pregnancy test.

Showing zoomed-in shots of the sticks' two-line results, Carter says, "This is the second one we're testing, because the first one came out like this," holding up the first test with the double-line results, indicating that Martin is pregnant.

"You can see it," Martin says.

"Yeah, because you're pregnant," Carter replies as the couple laughs.

As the second test begins to indicate Martin is pregnant, Carter says, "Well, that's for sure. Yeah, it's coming through, 100 percent."

This news comes after Carter and Martin shared last June that she suffered a miscarriage.

"She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions," Carter said during a YouTube livestream. "We’re gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we’re going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her."

The on-again, off-again couple rekindled their romance around the same time that they shared the news of Martin's miscarriage, announcing their engagement shortly after.

"I love you 3000 sweetheart. Everybody deserves a second chance. #LøVëWins #engaged #forever," Carter captioned a pic kissing his fiancée at the time.