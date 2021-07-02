Aaron Rodgers Announces He's Engaged

Surprise! Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced he's engaged while accepting the most valuable player award during the NFL Honors broadcast on CBS on Saturday.

According to multiple reports, 37-year-old Rodgers is currently dating 29-year-old actress Shailene Woodley. Rodgers did not name Woodley during his acceptance speech.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time," Rodgers said. "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged."

He went on to thank his "fiancée."

"I played some of the best football of my career," he said. "So I'd like to thank first and foremost my teammates for their support, inspiration, protection and incredible play on the field. The coaching staff for their efforts to make this fun every single week, the energy, the positivity and the daily presentations really kept us going. Off the field, I got a really great group of people that support me. So, I'd like to thank my team ... my fiancée."

.@AaronRodgers12 accepts his award after being named the MVP of the 2020 NFL season. 🎥#GoPackGo



📺 #NFLHonors on CBS pic.twitter.com/vgSKnjGNXh — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 7, 2021

E! News was the first to report on Tuesday that Rodgers and Woodley are a couple, with their source nothing that the two "have kept things private and low key." Prior to reports of the NFL star dating the Big Little Lies actress, he dated race car driver Danica Patrick. The two split last July after two years together. Rodgers also dated actress Olivia Munn for three years, before they broke up in 2017.