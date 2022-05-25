'Abbott Elementary’ Creator Qunita Brunson Rejects Calls For a School Shooting Episode After Texas Tragedy

In the wake of the deadly elementary school shooting in Texas, that took the lives of 19 students and 2 adults, the creator of the TV show Abbott Elementary is firmly rejecting calls for the show to do an episode based on the tragedy.

Qunita Brunson took to Twitter Wednesday to put any notion that she would cover the topic to rest, and instead urged people to contact politicians.

"wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write. people are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they've elected and are instead demanding 'entertainment.' I can't ask 'are yall ok' anymore because the answer is 'no,'" Brunson wrote.

She continued, "please use that energy to ask your elected official to get on Beto time and nothing less. I'm begging you."

Brunson even shared an example of the type of messages she has been receiving, she captioned the photo, "Exhibit A: one of many."

Exhibit A: one of many. pic.twitter.com/mxcKWl3c17 — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) May 25, 2022

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman attacked Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. The horrific mass shooting became the 27th school shooting in 2022.

As the world mourns the unthinkable loss, Brunson wants to make sure her viewers are overlooking the tragedy of the event.

She wrote, "I don't want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this. we're not okay. this country is rotting our brains. im sad about it."