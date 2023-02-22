'Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter Spill the 'E-Tea' on Cameos, Romance (Exclusive)

There's no denying that Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter are a dynamic duo made for television! The Abbott Elementary stars stopped by for ET's "Spilling the E-Tea" to talk about their instant connection behind the scenes of ABC's hit comedy series, reflect on the show's wild rise to fame and spill the tea on what fans can expect in upcoming episodes.

ABC announced last month that the workplace comedy is returning for a third season, just as the series is in full swing with season 2. Star and creator Quinta Brunson previously revealed that fans will see a new side of their favorite onscreen characters as the show ventures beyond the elementary school and into their personal lives, which is particularly reflected as viewers see more of the friendship between Barbara Howard (Ralph) and Melissa Schemmenti (Walter). According to the stars, the onscreen friendship isn't far off from their real-life relationship.

"Honestly, I thought, 'This could be a friend for life,'" Walter shares when asked about her first impression of Ralph. "I think from the first time we sat at our spots in the teachers' lounge and we got into the first conversation -- which might have been about shoe shopping or it might've been about ex-husbands -- but I remember talking to you and wanting to keep talking even after they [started] rolling. And I thought, 'Oh, I'm gonna take this one with me.'"

The duo shares that they love hanging out between filming, which Walter divulges usually means walking around the sets because Ralph "likes to walk back and forth to the dressing room, which explains the great shape she's in." It's also when the two get the time to "talk about some deep dirty dish" away from their co-stars.

More recently, the series garnered two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, including Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Saying that she feels "amazing" about the nomination, Walter reveals that she is especially excited to wear a particular dress during the ceremony on Sunday.

"I picked out a dress at this gown place downtown six years ago [for the Kennedy Center Honors] and I put it on and I went, 'I'm buying this but I'm wearing it to the SAG Awards,'" Walter recalls. "Now realize, I was not on a show. I was entirely unemployed, I was mostly taking care of my mom and I said, 'I'm gonna be at the SAG Awards [and] I'm gonna wear this gown.' It's still fantastic and I'm going to wear it."

Talk about manifestation! The stars also note that Brad Pitt, who earned a shout-out from Brunson during her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, might be attending the SAG Awards with the nominated Babylon cast. When posed with the question of whether she would pitch him to appear on Abbott Elementary, Ralph says she wouldn't shoot her proverbial shot.

"I have to tell you... I do not get behind any of this saying who should be on the show because I believe that our writers' room and our producers have done such an excellent job of choosing our guest cast that I am not gonna say [anything]," she reasons. "I leave it to the writers' room, I make no suggestions."

Similarly, the duo shares that they haven't prodded producers about what they intend to do with the show's 'will they, won't they' vibes between Janine (Brunson) and Gregory (Williams). Although nether star has any knowledge on when the two teachers will give into the romantic tension between them, they won't be pushing the writers to speed it up anytime soon!

"When they kiss finally, I want it to last forever!" Ralph says.

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.