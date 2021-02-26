ACM Awards 2021: Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris Lead in Nominations

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton have nabbed the most nominations at this year's 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards! The country singers each earned six nominations this year, which were announced Friday.
Miranda Lambert, who's the most-nominated female artist in ACM history, came in at second with five nods. Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett earned four nominations each, while Carly Pearce, Ingrid Andress and HARDY all got three.
Also of note, is that every Single of the Year nominee is a woman for the first time in ACM history. Additionally making history are Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown and John Legend, as the four Black nominees are the most ever at the ACMs.
Receiving their first-ever ACM nominations are Legend, Pink and Gwen Stefani, for their songs with Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Blake Shelton, respectively.
The 56th ACM Awards will air live from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe, Sunday, April 18 at 8/7c on CBS.
Keep scrolling to see the full list of nominees.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
The Highwomen
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Caylee Hammack
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Travis Denning
HARDY
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
(Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s))
Born Here Live Here Die Here – Luke Bryan Producers: Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
Mixtape Vol. 1 – Kane Brown Producers: Andrew Goldstein, Charlie Handsome, Dann Huff, Lindsay Rimes Record Label: RCA Nashville
Never Will – Ashley McBryde Producer: Jay Joyce Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
Skeletons – Brothers Osborne Producer: Jay Joyce Record Label: EMI Records Nashville
Starting Over – Chris Stapleton Producers: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb Record Label: Mercury Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
(Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s))
"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert Producer: Jay Joyce Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
"I Hope" – Gabby Barrett Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
"I Hope You’re Happy Now" – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice Producers: busbee Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records
"More Hearts Than Mine" – Ingrid Andress Producers: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
"The Bones" – Maren Morris Producer: Greg Kurstin Record Label: Columbia Nashville
SONG OF THE YEAR
(Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s))
"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert Songwriter(s): Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby Publishers: Emileon Songs; Little Louder Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs of Universal, INC; Sony ATV Tree Publishing; Wrucke for You Publishing
"One Night Standards" – Ashley McBryde Songwriter(s): Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally Publishers: Canned Biscuit Songs; Smackworks Music; Smack Blue, LLC; Smackstreet Music; Tempo Investments; Warner Geo Met Ric Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
"Some People Do" – Old Dominion Songwriter(s): Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnally Publishers: Carrot Seed Songs; EMI Blackwood Music INC; Smackville Music; Songs of ROC Nation; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp; Smack Hits; Tempo Investments; Warner Gro Met Ric Music
"Starting Over" – Chris Stapleton Songwriter(s): Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Straight Six Music; WC Music Corp
"The Bones" – Maren Morris Songwriter(s): Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz Publishers: Big Machine Music, LLC; Extraordinary Alien Publishing; International Dog Music; Oh Denise Publishing; Round Hill Songs; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
(Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s))
"Better Than We Found It" – Maren Morris Director: Gabrielle Woodland Producers: Sarah Kunin, Jennifer Pepke
"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert Director: Trey Fanjoy Producer: Heather Levenstone
"Gone" – Dierks Bentley Directors: Wes Edwards, Ed Pryor, Travis Nicholson, Running Bear and Sam Siske, with animation by Skylar Wilson Producer: David Garcia
"Hallelujah" – Carrie Underwood and John Legend Director: Randee St. Nicholas Producer: Greg Wells
"Worldwide Beautiful" – Kane Brown Director: Alex Alvga Producer: Christen Pinkston
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
(Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s))
"Be A Light" – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban Producer: Dann Huff Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
"Does To Me" – Luke Combs feat. Eric Church Producer: Scott Moffatt Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville
"I Hope You’re Happy Now" – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice Producer: busbee Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records
"Nobody But You" – Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani Producer: Scott Hendricks Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
"One Beer" – HARDY ft. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson Producers: Derek Wells, Joey Moi Record Label: Big Loud Records
"One Too Many" – Keith Urban, P!nk Producers: Cutfather, Dan McCarroll, Keith Urban, PhD Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jarrod Travis Cure
Mark Hill
Tony Lucido
Steve Mackey
Glenn Worf
DRUMMER OF THE YEAR
Fred Eltringham
Evan Hutchings
Derek Mixon
Jerry Roe /
Aaron Sterling
GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
J.T. Corenflos
Kris Donegan
Jedd Hughes
Ilya Toshinskiy
Derek Wells
PIANO/KEYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Dave Cohen
David Dorn
Charlie Judge
Mike Rojas
Benmont Tench
SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Alicia Enstrom
Jim Hoke
Danny Rader
Mickey Raphael
Ilya Toshinskiy
Kristin Wilkinson
STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Spencer Cullum
Dan Dugmore
Mike Johnson
Russ Pahl
Justin Schipper
AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
Jeff Balding
Jason Hall
Gena Johnson
Vance Powell
F. Reid Shippen
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Buddy Cannon
Dave Cobb
Dann Huff
Jay Joyce
Joey Moi
Relive last year's ACMs in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT: