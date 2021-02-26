ACM Awards 2021: Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Pink Earn Their First Nominations (Exclusive)

Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Pink are looking to add a new award to their collections! On Friday, ET's Rachel Smith exclusively announced that all three artists earned their first ACM Awards nominations ahead of the April ceremony.

Pink and Stefani are both nominated in the Music Event of the Year category, the former for her and Keith Urban's track, "One Too Many," and the latter for the song "Nobody But You," which she recorded with her fiancé, Blake Shelton. Meanwhile, Legend's first ACM nom came in the Video of the Year category for his duet with Carrie Underwood, "Hallelujah."

In addition to the Music Event of the Year and Video of the Year categories, ET exclusively announced the nominees for New Female Artist of the Year, New Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Keep scrolling to see who will be competing for those awards.

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

(Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s))

Born Here Live Here Die Here – Luke Bryan Producers: Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Mixtape Vol. 1 – Kane Brown Producers: Andrew Goldstein, Charlie Handsome, Dann Huff, Lindsay Rimes Record Label: RCA Nashville

Never Will – Ashley McBryde Producer: Jay Joyce Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne Producer: Jay Joyce Record Label: EMI Records Nashville

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton Producers: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb Record Label: Mercury Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR

(Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s))

"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert Songwriter(s): Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby Publishers: Emileon Songs; Little Louder Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs of Universal, INC; Sony ATV Tree Publishing; Wrucke for You Publishing

"One Night Standards" – Ashley McBryde Songwriter(s): Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally Publishers: Canned Biscuit Songs; Smackworks Music; Smack Blue, LLC; Smackstreet Music; Tempo Investments; Warner Geo Met Ric Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

"Some People Do" – Old Dominion Songwriter(s): Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnally Publishers: Carrot Seed Songs; EMI Blackwood Music INC; Smackville Music; Songs of ROC Nation; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp; Smack Hits; Tempo Investments; Warner Gro Met Ric Music

"Starting Over" – Chris Stapleton Songwriter(s): Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Straight Six Music; WC Music Corp

"The Bones" – Maren Morris Songwriter(s): Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz Publishers: Big Machine Music, LLC; Extraordinary Alien Publishing; International Dog Music; Oh Denise Publishing; Round Hill Songs; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

(Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s))

"Better Than We Found It" – Maren Morris Director: Gabrielle Woodland Producers: Sarah Kunin, Jennifer Pepke

"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert Director: Trey Fanjoy Producer: Heather Levenstone

"Gone" – Dierks Bentley Directors: Wes Edwards, Ed Pryor, Travis Nicholson, Running Bear and Sam Siske, with animation by Skylar Wilson Producer: David Garcia

"Hallelujah" – Carrie Underwood and John Legend Director: Randee St. Nicholas Producer: Greg Wells

"Worldwide Beautiful" – Kane Brown Director: Alex Alvga Producer: Christen Pinkston

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s))

"Be A Light" – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban Producer: Dann Huff Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

"Does To Me" – Luke Combs feat. Eric Church Producer: Scott Moffatt Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville

"I Hope You’re Happy Now" – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice Producer: busbee Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records

"Nobody But You" – Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani Producer: Scott Hendricks Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

"One Beer" – HARDY ft. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson Producers: Derek Wells, Joey Moi Record Label: Big Loud Records

"One Too Many" – Keith Urban, P!nk Producers: Cutfather, Dan McCarroll, Keith Urban, PhD Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

The 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards will air live from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe, Sunday, April 18 at 8/7c on CBS.