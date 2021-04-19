ACMs 2021: Thomas Rhett Shares What His Wife and Daughters Thought About His Win (Exclusive)

It was a big night for Thomas Rhett! The 31-year-old performer took home the Male Artist of the Year Award at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday.

Rhett sat alone in the award show's minimal audience due to COVID-19 protocol, but was getting a lot of love and support from home.

"To my wife and my three baby girls sitting at home watching this on the TV, I love y'all so much," Rhett declared during his acceptance speech.

ET's Rachel Smith caught up with Rhett right after his big win where he dished about how his wife, Lauren Akins, and their daughters, Willa, 5, Ada, 3, and Lennon, 1, were celebrating at home.

"This is about one of the nights of the year where we let our girls stay up 'til 10, 10:30," he told ET of his young daughters.

Rhett had already gotten some love from home, noting, "My wife just said 'Congrats,' and sent me a video of our kids just saying, 'Congrats, Daddy.'"

Though he's a country music superstar, Rhett shared that his kids are somewhat clueless as to what their dad does for a living.

"They don't really know what's happening," he admitted. "I mean, I left the house three hours ago, and I said, 'Hey, y'all, watch daddy on TV!' And they're just like, 'Where are you going?' And I'm like, 'Well, we'll explain it later.'"

Despite his daughters being somewhat in the dark, Rhett said that having his family's support meant so much to him on the special night.

"To know that my whole world is just watching this is the most special thing in the world," he gushed.