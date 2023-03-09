Adam Brody Says Marrying Leighton Meester Was an 'Easy' Decision

The idea of marriage can be nerve-wracking for just about anyone. Except Adam Brody.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the 43-year-old actor discussed what marriage life has been like with Leighton Meester. In a rare interview where he offers insight into their near decade-long marriage, Brody expressed that the idea of tying the knot wasn't some scary ordeal.

"I was never scared of the idea of marriage or kids," he said. "It always seemed, you know, like a route I would go eventually, and I was excited to when it, you know, when it came together, when I met the right person."

Brody and Meester met at Canter's Deli in Los Angeles nearly two decades ago, when she was there dining with the cast of the iconic teen show, Gossip Girl. The two were introduced by producer Josh Schwartz, who aside from Gossip Girl, also produced Brody's show, The O.C. They then ran into each other a number of times over the years and eventually worked together on the 2011 film The Oranges, though Brody was dating someone else at the time. Still, he acknowledged that he was always attracted to her.

A year later, they started dating, and it wasn't long before he popped the question and tied the knot in August 2014.

"My wife and I actually got married very fast after we started dating," he said. "That's how sort of easy a decision it was for me and us."

Brody and Meester would eventually welcome their first child, 7-year-old daughter Arlo, in 2015, and they welcomed a son in September 2020.

During an appearance on Anna Faris' Unqualified podcast back in March 2021, Brody showered Meester with praise in a rare interview in which he revealed deets about his personal life.

"She's like, the strongest, best person I know. She is my moral compass and North Star, and I just can't say enough good things about her character. It's crazy," he said. "Nobody has said a bad thing about her. She's never been rude to, like, a single person in her life, except -- and I give her credit for this -- paparazzi, where I'm too self-conscious. I wouldn't say rude, but like, people will try to get her to sign some sexy old photo or something that aren't fans but they pretend to be fans ... and, forgive me, it's sort of a bottom-feeding thing … She has no problem being like, 'You can hate me. I don't care.' But no genuine person has a bad thing to say about her."