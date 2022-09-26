Adam DeVine Jokes About His Own Marriage, Vocal Talents Amid Adam Levine's Scandal

Their names may be similar, but Adam DeVine wants to remind fans that he is, in fact, not the same person as Adam Levine.

As the Maroon 5 frontman -- Levine -- has found himself the subject of a cheating scandal and endless social media memes in recent weeks, the The Righteous Gemstones actor -- DeVine -- shared a humorous update about his own marriage on Instagram.

"Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong," DeVine cracked in a caption accompanying a smiling shot of the couple. In the selfie, DeVine and Bridges snuggle up while enjoying a picturesque coastline view. "I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer. We are however naming our future baby Sumner."

Levine recently became embroiled in controversy after Instagram model Sumner Stroh came forward with allegations that she had an affair with him "for about a year." Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with their third child, tied the knot in July 2014.

In the screenshots posted by Stroh, Levine allegedly said, "It is truly unreal how f**king hot you are like it blows my mind. ...You are 50 times hotter in person and so am I hahaha."

She also claimed that he later came back into her DMs asking if he had a baby boy, if he could name the child Sumner. “OK, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious,” Levine allegedly asked.

In a statement, the singer denied there was ever a physical relationship with Stroh, but admitted he used "poor judgement."

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," Levine wrote. "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Levine added that "in certain instances it became inappropriate."

Since then, a source has told ET that "Adam and Behati are trying to move past this situation and move forward together as a couple and parents." The source added, "Behati is upset about how everything was handled and the public aspect of it, but their goals is to be the best parents and work through things. Adam is committed to making things better with Behati."

Meanwhile, DeVine and Bridges are coming up on their one year anniversary after marrying in Cabo San Lucas last October. The cute couple -- who started dating in February 2015, after meeting on the set of The Final Girls the year prior -- announced their engagement in October 2019.