Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani Returning to 'The Voice' for Season 20 Finale Performances

The Voice is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, and the stars are aligning for next week's season 20 finale!

In addition to the season 20 coaches -- Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas -- taking the stage alongside their final artists, the star-studded, two-night finale event will feature performances from a host of musical superstars, including a few familiar faces!

Adam Levine will make his return to The Voice stage, as Maroon 5 performs their latest single, "Beautiful Mistakes," featuring Megan Thee Stallion. And season 19 Voice winner Gwen Stefani will also be back to hand off the crown, as she and Saweetie perform their hit single, "Slow Clap," off of Gwen's upcoming fifth solo studio album.

Not to be outdone by his returning frenemy -- or his fiancée -- Blake will take the stage with his latest single, "Minimum Wage," in addition to his collaborations with his finalists.

Season 20 Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg will also take his Voice encore, performing "Sittin on Blades" with DJ Battlecat, while Kelsea Ballerini -- who subbed in with Kelly's team this season when she was out sick during the Battle Rounds -- will make her return with her latest hit single, "Half of My Hometown."

And that's not all the star power in store! Justin Bieber is set to perform a medley of his platinum hits "Peaches" and "Hold On," Thomas Rhett will showcase his latest single, "Country Again," and OneRepublic will take the stage with their newest hit, "Run."

Plus, GRAMMY, Emmy and Tony winner Ben Platt will perform his new song, "Imagine," and two-time GRAMMY winner Lauren Daigle will take the stage for the televised premiere of her latest single, "Hold On to Me."

The two-part finale will kick off on Monday, May 25, with season 20's Top 5 artists -- Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young from Team Blake, Kenzie Wheeler from Team Kelly, Victor Solomon from Team Legend, and Rachel Mac from Team Nick -- taking the stage to perform two cover songs, a new twist this season. Each finalist will perform a ballad that will be a dedication to someone special in their life, as well as an up-tempo cover song.

Then on Tuesday, following the star-studded performances, one of the five finalists will be crowned the season 20 winner!

In addition to their coaches, the Top 5 artists also had the help of Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg this season. ET spoke with Snoop while he worked with singers during the Knockout rounds, and the legendary rapper shared how excited he was to help coach the teams and impart his own experiences on the up-and-coming stars. But, while he had thoughts on each of the season 20 coaches, Snoop wasn't playing favorites!

"It's hard to say which team that I like working with the best, because there's so much talent inside of each team," he marveled. "Each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show. I know only one person's gonna win, but it seems like there's about six or seven record deals up in here."

The Voice's two-part season finale airs next Monday and Tuesday, May 24-25, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below!