Adam Levine Jokes That He 'Doesn't Support' Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Getting Married

Adam Levine objects. The 42-year-old Maroon 5 frontman is on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and is asked about the impending nuptials of his pals and Voice coaches, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

"I don't support their marriage," Levine quips. "She's so cool and he's not."

Host DeGeneres tries to defend the country singer, saying of Shelton, "He's not cool, but he's very funny and very smart."

"He's vaguely charming," Levine concedes, before joking, "I miss this. I've missed making so much fun of him."

As for their couple's big day, Levine is still planning to attend.

"I'll go to the wedding and I'll object," he jokes. "I'll probably not be invited now that I'm saying this on live television, but I'll be there somehow."

Shelton previously said during a December appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers that he plans to have the "Sugar" singer perform at his wedding.

"I've kind of decided that I've been doing this a long time now and I've got a lot of favors out there," Shelton said at the time. "He may not like it, but Adam Levine's gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding."

Back in March, Levine responded to his pal's statement during an appearance on The Morning Mash Up, revealing he watched the interview when it aired.

"He's like, 'Yeah, I'm gonna get Adam Levine to come play, he doesn't know it yet,' and I'm like sitting in bed eating popcorn and I'm like, 'Man, f**k you, I'm not gonna play at your wedding,'" Levine joked at the time.