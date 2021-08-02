Adam Levine Plays Matchmaker for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton in T-Mobile Super Bowl Spot

It turns out that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's famous romance was all due to a misunderstanding. The cute couple appear, alongside Adam Levine, in T-Mobile's funny, star-studded Super Bowl spot that aired during the big game on Sunday.

The commercial is set "a few years ago" and shows Stefani talking with Levine via video chat.

"I think I'm ready to start dating again," Stefani tells Levine. "I'm sick of LA guys. I want someone completely different. Maybe from another country. And someone cultured and sensitive and not threatened by a strong, confident woman."

However, due to a spotty network and bad connection, what Levine heard Stefani say was: "I'm sick of LA guys. I want someone completely country, uncultured, and threatened by a strong, confident woman."

Levine just so happened to be having lunch with someone he felt fit the bill -- his best friend and former Voice co-star.

Levine plays matchmaker and the two meet up for a first date dinner -- Stefani in a zebra-print dress and Shelton rocking denim and spurs on his boots.

"Oh my god, hilarious, right?" Stefani says, to Shelton's confusion. "I mean, no."

After shutting him down, Stefani asks, "Are those spurs? Did you ride a horse here?"

"Yeah," Shelton replied, as if it was the only logical mode of transportation.

While the T-Mobile connection seems to imply that you don't want to trust your love life to a spotty wireless network, things seemed to work out for Stefani and Shelton, who got engaged in October after nearly five years of dating.

