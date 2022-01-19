Adam Rippon Marries Jussi-Pekka Kajaala in Surprise Ceremony

Congratulations to former Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon! The 32-year-old athlete revealed on Wednesday that he got married to his longtime love, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala.

Rippon and Kajaala, who hails from Finland, started dating in 2018 after meeting on Tinder. They got engaged last February and Kajaala moved to Los Angeles to be with Rippon in December after dating long-distance. Rippon Instagrammed a picture of his now-husband kissing him on the head while he holds their dog, Tony. His gold wedding ring is on prominent display.

"SURPRISE 🥂 WE ARE MARRIED," he wrote. "One afternoon JP and I looked at each other and said the very classic *romantic* phrase of 'let's just go do it now.' So we did. It was just the three of us and it was perfect 12/31/21 🌟🐶🙆🏼‍♂️."

Rippon told People in February that they wanted a courthouse wedding.

"We want to try and film the day and be able to share it with our family so that everyone feels included!" he shared, noting that it was going to be difficult to get their families together. "I'm excited to marry JP because he's just the best. He's kind, he's funny, and he's just as beautiful on the inside as he is on the out (which is a lot). He's my cheerleader and I'm his. I just love him a lot."