Adam Sandler Has a Hilarious Response to the Viral Video of Him Leaving an IHOP

Adam Sandler is having some fun with the recent viral video of a hostess turning him and his daughter away from IHOP due to an extended wait.

On Monday, the 54-year-old actor tweeted, "For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes."

The video from the IHOP hostess, Dayanna Rodas, went viral on TikTok last week.

"Not realizing it's Adam Sandler and telling him it's a 30 minute wait and him [of course] leaving because he's not going to wait 30 minutes for IHOP," Rodas wrote in the clip, begging the comedian, "Pleaseee come back."

She later responded to one commenter asking how she didn't recognize the star.

"Everyone's asking how I didn't recognize him, because he had a big beard," she shared. "I've never seen Adam Sandler with a beard, and the mask didn't help."