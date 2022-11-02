Adam Zimmer, Bengals Assistant Coach and Son of NFL Coach Mike Zimmer, Dead at 38

Adam Zimmer, who served on the Minnesota Vikings' coaching staff for nine seasons under his father, Mike Zimmer, has died at the age of 38.

Adam's sister, Cori, announced his death on social media Tuesday. "I can't believe I'm writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday," she wrote. "Adam, I love you so much and I will miss you every second of every day until I see you again. Please watch over us and help us be OK."

Adam was working as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals this season, per CBS Sports. He started his NFL career in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints.

He joined the Vikings in 2014 when his dad was hired as head coach. Adam served as linebackers coach until 2020, when he was promoted to co-defensive coordinator. He stayed in that role until Mike was fired after 2021 season.

Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the passing of Adam Zimmer: pic.twitter.com/q1wO7mPqdW — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 1, 2022

"We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer," Vikings ownership said in a statement. "Adam was a kind, respectful man, and over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff. Our thoughts are with Mike, Corri, Marki and the entire Zimmer family."

Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer 💔 pic.twitter.com/cPHGU4A9c3 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 1, 2022

Deeply saddened by the news of Adam Zimmer…tremendous coach & person. Had the privilege of sitting next to him flying back from games. Learned so much. Praying for the Zimmer family. — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) November 1, 2022

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins also released a statement on Twitter. "Deeply saddened by the news of Adam Zimmer…tremendous coach and person," he wrote. "Had the privilege of sitting next to him flying back from games. Learned so much. Praying for the Zimmer family."

This story was originally published by CBS Minnesota on Nov. 1, 2022.