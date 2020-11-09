Addison Rae to Star in 'She's All That' Remake: 'I'm So Excited'

Addison Rae has just landed her first acting role -- and it's a major one! The 19-year-old TikToker confirmed on her Instagram on Friday that she will star in the She's All That remake, a gender-swapped version titled He's All That.

"AHHHHH!!! My dreams are coming true!!! I’m so excited to finally share the news that i am getting the opportunity to make my acting debut in HE’S ALL THAT which is a remake of one of my all time favorite movies, SHE’S ALL THAT," Rae wrote alongside a screenshot of Variety's article announcing the news. "I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have been presented to me and none of it would have ever happened without every single one of you."

Rae continued by adding that she "can't wait" for everyone to see it. "I can’t wait to work with this amazing team and everyone involved in making the film and am so thankful to everyone who gave me this incredible opportunity," she added. "THANK YOU!! I’m so excited for y’all to meet Padget!!! ❤️"

ET spoke with Rae earlier this month, where she shared that she was ready to expand her empire and would "love to act."

"I've done lots of classes. I've read tons of scripts," she told ET. "I think it's always a really exciting conversation, and a long and very hard journey, but it's always worth it in the end. Hopefully that'll continue to be a part of my life and maybe something big will come out of it."

Rae also touched on her instant fame and being named the highest-paid influencer on TikTok.

"It is pretty crazy," Rae said about her meteoric rise to fame, and fellow stars on the platform. "At the end of the day, we're all just having so much fun that we're not even focused on that. It's really just us enjoying our time and, like, really taking in our opportunities."

Additionally, last month ET also chatted with original She's All That star Rachael Leigh Cook, who acknowledged that she's played some inspirational women over the years.

"I have a daughter and I recognize now more than ever just how important those roles are and I love that I can step into those shoes," she said. "I think people think I'm sort of, like, an unlikely hero in that sense. I'm very small, and you wouldn't think -- you would think -- if you looked at me, that I could get pushed around, but it's like, hmm, don't do it."

For more on Rae, watch below.