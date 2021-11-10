Adele Flawlessly Sings One of Her Classics in CBS' 'One Night Only' Special: First Look (Exclusive)

Adele is back!

Ahead of her anticipated 30 album release, the 33-year-old singer is reminding everyone just how talented she is (not that we needed the reminder) with a two-hour primetime special on CBS, Adele One Night Only, and only ET has the exclusive first look at one of her stunning performances.

In the sneak peek, Adele -- as glamorous as ever in a fitted black mermaid gown and her signature bun, as well as sparkly gold galaxy earrings -- steps up to the mic in front of a pristine evening at the Griffith Observatory in the Los Angeles, California, hills as the familiar notes to her 2010 hit, "Rolling in the Deep," begins.

Without missing a beat, she flawlessly sings the classic (with a twist of course) to perfection against the backdrop of the observatory and ocean waves simulated against the walls. Watch ET's exclusive first look above.

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Adele One Night Only features a 10-song setlist that includes Adele's iconic songs, both new and old: "Hello," "Easy On Me," "Skyfall," "I Drink Wine," "Someone Like You," "When We Were Young," "Make You Feel My Love," "Hold On," "Rolling in the Deep" and "Love Is a Game."

The special will also include a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden in Adele’s first televised conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after her divorce from Simon Konecki, weight loss and raising her 8-year-old son, Angelo.

Adele One Night Only airs Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS, and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. 30 drops Friday, Nov. 19.

