Adele Honors England's Team Following Their Euro Championship Loss

Adele is proud of England! The 33-year-old British chart topper honored her home team on Sunday following their loss to Italy in the Euro finals with a smiling photo posted to Instagram.

Wearing an England jersey and rocking the English flag on her nails, Adele captioned the pic, "You did us so proud! You brought our game home and brought us all together 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ♥️."

This isn't the first time Adele has shown her support for England. Last week, she shared a video watching England's game against Denmark and jumping up and down cheering after England scored a goal.

"IT'S BLOODY COMING HOME 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿," she captioned the clip.

England's fans were greatly disappointed by Sunday's loss. Royals Prince William, Kate Middleton and their oldest son, Prince George, were all in attendance at the game in London's Wembley Stadium, cheering on the team.

