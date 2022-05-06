Adele Says She's 'Never Been Happier' on Her 34th Birthday

Adele is living her best life! The singer celebrated her 34th birthday on Thursday, and took to Instagram to mark the occasion with both new pics and a positive message.

In the shots, which were taken by Raven B. Varona, Adele stuns in a black Carolina Herrera that features poofy sleeves and sequin details. A close-up, make up-free pic of the singer shows off her birthday joy and gleeful smile.

"What a difference a year makes!" Adele captioned the photos. "If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60!"

"I’ve never been happier!" she added. "So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always x."

It's been a big year for Adele, who released her highly anticipated fourth studio album, 30, in November, her first since 2015. In February, she took home three BRIT Awards.

Later that month, during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Adele revealed how she's changing as she ages, namely in regard to her privacy.

"I am trying to make a conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy. I’m trying not to be two completely different versions of myself," the mom of one, who's currently dating Rich Paul, said. "It is exhausting switching on and off. I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you might see a glimpse of me now and then and I won’t be in complete hiding. It takes me a while to recharge."