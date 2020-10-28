Adele Says She's Single Amid Skepta Dating Speculation

Adele is a single woman! Amid speculation that the 32-year-old singer is dating Skepta, a rapper, Adele took to Instagram to lay the rumors to rest.

In the post, which included a smiling photo from her recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig, Adele said she had "the best time" on the sketch show, before revealing her single status.

"Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are," she wrote. "[Producer] Lorne [Michaels] thank you for believing in me! Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero! Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show! I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too!"

"Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween!" she continued. "I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year."

Adele's post came the same day a source told People that things between Adele and Skepta "have been heating up" as of late.

"They run in the same circles in London, and she's having fun," the outlet's source said.

The two have been friends for years and were linked romantically as far back as October 2019, just after she filed for divorce from Simon Konecki. She and Konecki share an 8-year-old son, Angelo.

