Adele to Share Custody of Son With Ex-Husband in Divorce, Will Not Be Paying Spousal Support

The details have been finalized. The terms of Adele's divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki indicate the pair has decided to move on amicably.

The "Hello" singer and her ex have agreed to share joint custody of their 8-year-old son, Angelo, according to a court judgment obtained by ET on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the documents state that "each party waives the rights to seek or obtain any spousal support from the other party."

In regard to child support payments, the docs said the details regarding those arrangements are laid out in a separate judgment that has not yet been made available publicly.

The docs also explain that the pair chose to resolve the issue of custody and spousal support through mediation rather than a court trial.

"No party retained an attorney to represent them in this proceeding, but consulted with legal counsel throughout the mediation process and for review of written agreements," the judgment explained.

News that the couple's divorce had been finalized was first reported on March 4, and came nearly two years after Adele, 32, and Konecki, 46, announced their split in April 2019.

Adele and Konecki welcomed their son together in October 2012, a year after they started dating. Adele confirmed she and Konecki were married during a March 2017 concert in Australia. Reports circulated that they had tied the knot in January of that year, when they were photographed wearing matching rings on their ring fingers.

See more on Adele in the video below.