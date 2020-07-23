Adrianne Palicki Files for Divorce From Scott Grimes a Second Time

Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes are going their separate ways again.

According to court records obtained by ET, Palicki filed for divorce from Grimes a second time on July 16. She previously filed for divorce last July, but filed a request for dismissal in November of that year.

Palicki, 37, and Grimes, 49, also confirmed the news on social media. The two shared the same black-and-white photo of themselves together, captioning it, "So thankful for our time as a couple, even more thankful for our deep, everlasting friendship."

The news comes just over two months after the former couple celebrated their wedding anniversary while staying at home together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Happy anniversary to my husband @scottchristophergrimes," the Orville star wrote of her co-star at the time. "What a bizarre year it’s been with all of it’s ups and downs. Thankfully, we’ve been able to navigate it together. I love and appreciate you."

ET reported last July that the two were calling it quits two months after tying the knot. The pair was seen together at the time at San Diego Comic-Con, where they attended a panel discussion on their Fox sci-fi series. Palicki even posted a selfie to Instagram of her and Grimes at the event.

The event marked the one-year anniversary of the couple going public with their relationship at Comic-Con in 2018, before revealing their engagement in January. Hear more in the video below.