Akon's Range Rover Stolen While He Was Pumping Gas

Akon's SUV was stolen on Monday night in Atlanta while he was the middle of pumping gas, according to the Atlanta Police Department's police report.

According to the police report, a police officer arrived at the gas station around 11:59 p.m. in response to a vehicle theft. Akon -- whose real name is Aliaune Thiam -- stated that his car was stolen at the gas pump, when he left his white Range Rover running while he was pumping gas on the passenger side. He said that when his tank was almost full, he noticed his car pulling off while he was still pumping gas. The 48-year-old "Don't Matter" singer's phone was still inside the vehicle.

The car has since been recovered by the Forest Park GA Police Department.

Atlanta Police Department's Capt. Graham told Fox 5 of the incident, "It only takes a second for someone to jump in your vehicle and take off."

Interestingly enough, the incident comes just one day after Councilwoman Natalyn Archibong proposed legislation requiring all Atlanta service stations to mount cameras on each of their fuel pumps to crack down on crimes throughout the city.