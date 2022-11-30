Al Roker Health Update: Craig Melvin Says Weatherman Is 'Recovering' and Watching 'Today' Show

Al Roker's presence was felt on Wednesday's episode of the Today show when co-host Craig Melvin gave an update on the beloved 68-year-old weatherman's health.

"Mr. Roker is still recovering," Melvin said during the third hour of the news program. "He is watching this morning, providing real-time feedback."

During the update, Sheinelle Jones held up her phone so the viewers could see Roker's messages. The Today co-hosts did not comment on if the weatherman is still in the hospital or at home recovering.

Roker not only gave feedback to his colleagues in his absence, but he also took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute to late Today show stage manager Mark Traub.

"The laugh you always heard in the background for years on @todayshow was our stage manager, @mtraub2295 and when he retired, some of our spark diminished," Roker captioned a picture of him and Mark. "Sadly, that light is gone after a long battle. Take care , Mark. You are so missed."

Later that day, he posted a video of a cinnamon rolls recipe, writing, "I want these Christmas morning."

The same day, Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, took to Instagram to thank friends and fans for their support.

"Dreary December day," Roberts wrote alongside a photo of trees. "But our hearts are warmed by the love, thoughts and prayers. Our family is lifted and forever grateful for the unceasing beauty of support from near and far. #heart full of #gratitude #prayer"

Roker has faced a series of health issues over the last few weeks which have caused him to be absent from Today for an extended period of time. Just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Roker was hospitalized after a blood clot in his legs moved to his lungs.

"Fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," he wrote upon announcing his health scare.

Roker made it home in time for Thanksgiving to be with his family, but it was the first time in 27 years that he was unable to host the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

A day after the holiday, Page Sixreported that Roker was rushed back to the hospital via ambulance after suffering complications.

Following his return to the hospital, Roker’s daughter, Leila, took to her Instagram Story to thank everyone for their support. "Thank you to all the wonderful friends and family who have reached out, we really appreciate it," Leila wrote over a selfie.

Roker’s return to the hospital caused him to miss the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 30. Hoda Kotb addressed his absence on Today.

"Due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he's in very good care," Kotb said of Roker. "He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him."

She added that the weatherman and his family are grateful "for all the love, the support and the well wishes."

Meanwhile, the Today team found a sweet way to include Roker in this year's video holiday greeting. During the Love Actually-inspired segment, the hosts held up cardboard cutouts of Roker, bringing his spirit to the season's greetings.