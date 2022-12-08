Al Roker Is Home After Being Readmitted to the Hospital

Al Roker is back at home! On Thursday, the Today show weatherman took to Instagram to announce that he's home from the hospital after a series of health issues.

To celebrate his hospital exit, Roker shared a smiling pic of himself, as well as a shot with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and a third photo with Roberts and their 24-year-old daughter, Leila.

"Home!" Roker wrote alongside the happy pics. "So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers."

Roberts also celebrated Roker's hospital release by posting a throwback pic of herself and her husband.

"On this Thursday we are beyond thankful for beautiful, caring family and friends and the power of a brilliant medical team," she wrote. "Looking back at this anniversary celebration with @alroker so many years ago, I cherish the happy times and look forward to so very many more. Blessed and grateful are the words defining our life today."

Earlier on Thursday in an Instagram post, Roker wrote that he was "hopefully coming home soon," before noting that, "when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge."

"God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family," he added.

Roker was hospitalized last month after a blood clot in his leg sent clots to his lungs. At the time, Roker wrote on Instagram that he was "fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery."

While Roker celebrated getting out of the hospital in time for Thanksgiving, a source told ET that he "went back to the hospital" after the holiday.

In the wake of his illness, Roker missed hosting both the Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center.

Roker's Today show family kept him close throughout his recovery, including him in their holiday card and giving frequent on-air updates about his condition.