Al Roker's Wife Deborah Roberts Co-Hosts Competing Morning Show, Couple Shares Silly Pre-Show Selfie

It's an "unusual" morning in the Roker-Roberts household.

Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, is co-hosting Good Morning Americaon Tuesday while Al Roker is on Today. The couple posed for a silly selfie together in the early morning hours at home, with Roker calling it "a split screen morning." In the photo, Roker flashes a huge grin for the camera while Roberts appears to be hiding a smile behind her hand.

"Unusual for us. @debrobertsabc heading out BEFORE me as she co-hosts @goodmorningamerica A split screen morning for us," Roker posted on Instagram.

On Monday, Roberts shared a series of glammed-up shots from the set of GMA where she donned a light blue dress adorned with bright lemons.

"Monday moments. No lemons in this life…only lemonade with the wonderful @goodmorningamerica fam. Happy to hang for more than a few mins this time with @robinrobertsgma @gstephanopoulos @lara.spencer @therealaliwentworth @janai.norman and the gang. See you tomorrow!"

Deborah Roberts/Instagram

Speaking with ET last week, the 62-year-old ABC News journalist opened up about what life's been like since the beloved Today show weatherman returned to the airwaves following long stints in the hospital late last year due to blood clots in his leg that ultimately veered to his lungs.

After more than two months away from the morning show, Roker made his triumphant return on Jan. 6, when he and Roberts sat down and revealed he was "very, very, very sick" and that his mere presence in the studio was major because he proved to be "a living, breathing miracle."

Roberts assured ET that Roker's already back to his old self.

"He's back to driving me crazy," she quipped.

That she can joke about it now is a testament to how far they've come since Roker's serious health scares. But he was hardly alone in this fight. Roberts fully embraced the role of caregiver, never mind that she didn't come away from the daunting role unscathed.

"I think a lot of people don't realize that -- and I never realized that -- that being a caregiver is really taxing, exhausting, frightening, all of those things and I never went through anything like this," she told ET. "And I hope I'll never do it again. But it's tough. It's tough. I'm still kind of, I think, recuperating. I'm still kind of tired. I'm still mentally exhausted, but you know what, I'm grateful and just trying to just bask in the moment and just be happy that he's well, and we're all well."

The couple has been married for more than 27 years after meeting on the set of Today in 1990. They wed in 1995 and are now parents to 24-year-old daughter Leila and 20-year-old son Nicholas. Roker has another daughter, Courtney -- who is currently expecting her first child and Roker's first grandchild -- with ex-wife Alice Bell.

In an interview with Page Six in March 2023, Roker expressed gratitude towards his wife, noting that he was "just so overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers and of course, my wife Deborah. I wouldn’t be alive without her."