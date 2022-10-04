Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Are All Smiles in First Family Photo After Welcoming Baby No. 7

"Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins!" Hilaria captioned the image, in which the couple and their children are casually cuddled up.

Offering a shout-out to Alec's eldest daughter, 26-year-old Ireland Baldwin, whom the actor shares with ex Kim Basinger, Hilaria added: "What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland, you are missed and loved."

Hilaria gave birth to daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena on Thursday, Sept. 22. She and Alec are already parents to Carmen, 8, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, and Eduardo, 1. The couple welcomed their youngest child, 1-year-old Lucia, via surrogate.

"The whole family is healthy, loving their time together, and doing so well. The kids are all so excited to have a new sibling and baby around the house," a source tells ET. "Hilaria feels blessed and ready to be a new mom again. Her and Alec make a great team and they're focused on getting settled in with Ilaria, balancing everything, and being the best parents they can be to all their children."

In her post announcing the birth, Hilaria shared: "She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true." She also posted a video in which she could be seen laying in a hospital bed holding her brand new daughter, who belts out a cute cry. Hilaria grows emotional before another photo shows Alec proudly displaying the baby girl's footprint on his forearm.

It was back in June when Hilaria announced that the "Newest Baldwinita" said "hi" and shared a sonogram photo of baby No. 7. The side of the tiny baby girl's head could be seen, as well as one of her arms, which was raised.

A source told ET at the time that Alec and Hilaria were “overwhelmingly excited” about their new addition. "Hilaria and Alec are doing great and absolutely love being parents," the source said. "The family has an incredible bond. Everyone is overjoyed."