Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Co-Star and More Pay Tribute to Halyna Hutchins After Fatal Prop Gun Discharge

Stars, directors, screenwriters and more are honoring Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died on the set of the film Rust after a prop gun was discharged by actor Alec Baldwin. Director Joel Souza was also hospitalized.
The sheriff’s department in Sante Fe, New Mexico, confirmed to ET on Thursday evening that Baldwin was in fact the one who fired the prop gun which lead to the fatal accident. Hutchins was transported by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, according to authorities. She was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the hospital. Souza, 48, was receiving emergency medical care after being transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center in Santa Fe.
The sheriff’s department tells ET, "This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives."
Prior to Rust, Hutchins had worked on films such as Archenemy, Darlin', Blindfire and The Mad Hatter. She was 42.
As news broke of her death, many in the industry, including actors Elijah Wood, Joe Manganiello, Patricia Arquette, and more, took to social media to honor the cinematographer's legacy and to discuss the tragic accident that took her life. A slew of stars, including Zendaya, Amy Schumer, Ava DuVernay and Ellen Pompeo, all shared photo tributes in remembrance of the cinematographer.
Rust actress Frances Fisher posted a photo of her and Hutchins, along with a lengthy message. "Rest in Paradise Dear Halyna - I loved watching you work: Your intense focus and your vibrant command of the room," she began her post. "I asked you to stand next to me in our #IAsolidarity #RUST cast&crew photo because I wanted to make sure you were front and center, seeing as there are so few non-male directors of photography. ✨ There is a line from #Unforgiven that maybe someday I will have the courage to put here. It pretty much sums it all up. 🙏🏽 In the meantime, my prayers are with your family and with all who love and miss you."
Here are some more social media tributes for Hutchins, as well as Debra Messing's tweet in defense of Baldwin, her former Will & Grace co-star.
As for the film itself, Rust is a Western about a 13 year-old boy left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880's Kansas. The boy is forced to go on the run with his long estranged grandfather after he's sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.
