Alex Rodriguez Is Missing Jennifer Lopez, Posts Throwback Selfie With His Fiancée

Alex Rodriguez is thinking about his fiancée! The former pro athlete took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a throwback selfie with Jennifer Lopez.

In the sweet pic, the couple is cuddled up outside, with Lopez resting her head on Rodriguez's shoulder as he grins for the camera.

"Missing this girl," Rodriguez captioned the photo, adding a green heart emoji.

Rodriguez, 45, and Lopez, 51, are currently in different countries, as she films her movie, Shotgun Wedding, in the Dominican Republic and he spends time in Miami, Florida, a source told ET earlier this week.

The physical distance between the pair came amid the 13th birthday of Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, that she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez is dad to Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16, from a previous relationship.

"She is spending her twins' big 13th birthday out of town while Alex stays in Miami with his kids. Alex had work to do, and Jen got some quality time with her kids," the source said. "The couple plans to do something together for the twin's birthday when they are together again soon."

In honor of the milestone birthday, Lopez gushed about her "two perfect lil' coconuts," while Rodriguez wrote that he's "blessed" to have his fiancée's kids in his life.

