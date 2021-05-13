Alex Rodriguez's Ownership Group Reaches Agreement To Buy Minnesota Timberwolves For $1.5 Billion

An ownership group featuring former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and tech entrepreneur Marc Lore has reached an agreement to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves from Glen Taylor for $1.5 billion, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Rodriguez and Lore are equal partners in the purchase, which also includes the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx.

The group initially signed a letter of intent on April 10, which gave it exclusive negotiating rights for the next 30 days. However, that time frame passed without a formal deal, which led to speculation that the team could be sold to another group. Wolves legend Kevin Garnett was involved with a group that made inquiries, but the situation became messy and never panned out given the bad blood between Garnett and Taylor.