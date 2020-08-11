Alex Trebek's Life Remembered With Upcoming ABC News Special

Alex Trebek's life and legacy will be celebrated with a one-hour special on Sunday night. Alex Trebek, Remembered: A 20/20 Special will be hosted by ABC News’ Chris Connelly.

Trebek, who was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, died at his home early Sunday morning, surrounded by family and friends. He was 80.

ABC's one-hour special will profile the beloved television star, who was the host of Jeopardy!, the longest-running quiz show in the US. In interviews over the past year with Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan and T.J. Holmes, Trebek spoke candidly about living with cancer and the lessons he’s learned. He talked about what he hoped his last days would be like and how grateful he was that he had a chance to discover all the love his viewers held for him as he confronted stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The special will also include Robin Roberts' interview with Trebek, when he first revealed his diagnosis and decided to help bring awareness to symptoms of the illness. It will also feature a behind the scenes look at Jeopardy! through Trebek’s eyes and rare footage of his early start on television.

Alex Trebek, Remembered: A 20/20 Special will air Sunday, Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. See more on Trebek in the video below.