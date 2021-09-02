Alex Trebek's Son Matthew Is Donating His Dad's Suits to Charity

Alex Trebek's son, Matthew, is honoring his father's memory in a way that helps those in need. The late Jeopardy! host's sizable wardrobe will soon be going to charity.

Alex's wife, Jean, took to Instagram on Tuesday to explain how proud she is of her son for donating the TV icon's suits to a charity that helps the homeless and previously incarcerated reenter the workforce.

"I sincerely appreciate my son, Matthew, and his great idea to donate his Dad's suits to @thedoefund," Jean wrote, alongside a black-and-white snapshot of Alex donning one of his suits in his dressing room. "I had never heard about this amazing organization until Matt brought it to my attention… it truly is so wonderful."

"It warms my heart to know that Alex’s suits will be donated to such an important cause," she continued.

According to The Doe Fund, the organization's mission is to "break the cycles of homelessness, incarceration, and recidivism by providing holistic services, housing, and work opportunities."

Matthew spoke with InsideWink about his work with The Doe Fund, and explained that he felt the program -- which donated the suits to people going on job interviews and attempting to rebuild their lives -- is something his father "would be totally onboard with."

"We live in a world where dressing appropriately can make a difference in how one feels about themselves and how one is perceived. Even though I know that it’s not all about what someone wears, there is something to be said for feeling a bit better about yourself when you have pride in your attire," he shared. "My hope is that the confidence someone might feel in wearing one of my dad’s suits and ties will help them land a job, and more importantly, will help them realize that they are not alone."

Meanwhile, Alex's daughter Nicky -- his adopted daughter from his marriage to ex-wife Elaine Trebek Kares -- paid tribute to her father on Monday, marking three months since Alex died following a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Nicky honored her father's memory with a photo of the game show legend that always makes her smile.

"It’s been 3 months and rather than post something sad I #choosejoy," she wrote. "this always makes me laugh thinking about how many times he did that trying to get it right 😅 #threemonths #missingyoualways #dad 🌟#milestonesandmemories."

For more on the Jeopardy! host's life and legacy, see the video below.