Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage With Touching Tributes and a Dance Party

It's been 10 years of wedded bliss for Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz -- and they're commemorating the milestone the right way. The couple married on July 31, 2010 in a private ceremony in Corsica. 10 years later, they've held just as magical of a celebration, sharing the pics and videos on social media.

The pair -- who share 9-year-old son Egypt and 5-year-old son Genesis -- even got their kids in on the celebration, which took place on their personal "Mars." A video Beatz shared on Saturday shows the boys dancing it out in the desert.

"Our performance of the night 🙌🏽 Gen not feeling the Zone as usual 😂😂😂😂😂 10yrs 🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂," he captioned the cute clip.

"DEM NO NICE LIKE WE🙌🏽 Celebrating a Decade of Love & Life ! Playing Big #supercat in MARS🤲🏾🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 #ThemDeans," Beatz wrote alongside a video of himself and Keys moving and grooving with a glass of wine in hand.

Keys captioned the same video, "Playing #Supercat on Mars!! Celebrating a DECADE of love!!! 🔥🔥🔥💜💜💜."

The couple also gushed about each other in touching tributes about their decade of marriage.

"My love, you are my dream come true!! You always make me smile. You make me laugh and think and grow and dream and reach and stretch and I am in awe of our love! 10 joiiiwwnnntttttttzzzzzzz!!!!!!🤗🤗🤗," Keys wrote on Saturday. "It’s so fast bc it’s so much fun! and so true and real and genuine! I adore you!!! Here’s to so much more of the greatness we create together!!! Deeply appreciating and loving every moment 🦋🦋🦋👑👑👑🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💋💋💋."

"1 full decade of love & life wow🖤 Never raised our voice at each other in 10yrs wow🖤," Beatz captioned a slideshow of precious moments from the last decade. "Thank you for everything my love 🙏🏽 you’re truly everything my Love🖤 I wish us 100 more yes plus inshallah 🤲🏾 Happy 10yr anniversary Queen Dean 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽#10yrsDean 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽."

Keys opened up about family life while speaking with ET at the beginning of April. She and Beatz were just a few weeks into quarantining with their two boys.

"We are grateful, we are blessed, we are safe, we are healthy, our family is healthy. We're together," she told ET. "It's surely a new experience and we're all trying to figure out like... how do we keep these kids in line?"

"I was telling one of my sons the other day, 'That would be so powerful for you to learn how to be an independent self-starter,'" Keys revealed. "It's deep, the things I think that we have the opportunity to learn at this time."

